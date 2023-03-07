Stripper Tierah Miller attacked ex with cash wad, police say

A disgruntled Florida stripper was arrested last month after she allegedly hurled a “large amount of rolled up money” at her co-worker’s head.
Tierah Miller, 29, and her accuser — a 34-year-old man that she had previously dated for six months, both work at the Baby Dolls strip club in Clearwater, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Smoking Gun.
The alleged cash attack happened inside the club on Feb. 26 at 11:55 a.m. — a week after the couple had called it quits, the complaint said.
When the man “attempted to walk across the stage to speak to another co-worker,” Miller purportedly hurled a “large” wad of cash at him, striking him in the back of the head, the report stated.
Miller was slapped with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge, according to the complaint — which noted that she appeared to be sober and the attack did not draw blood.
It was unclear how much money was used in the attack, with the outlet speculating that “singles would appear to be a likely component.”
Miller was reportedly released from jail without bond and ordered to avoid contact with her ex-boyfriend, even as she was allowed to continue dancing at the club that employs them both.