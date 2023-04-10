Streaming strategy, matchups to exploit and more

During the first full week of the 2023 regular season, fantasy managers were given notice that pitcher landmines are everywhere. Yesterday alone, we saw starters like Yusei Kikuchi, Reid Detmers, Dylan Dodd, Carlos Carrasco, Jameson Taillon and Michael Grove turn in poor outings after being started in plenty of leagues. And among relievers, Jordan Romano, Seranthony Dominguez and Carlos Estevez each surrendered multiple runs.

Selecting streamers, covered at the bottom of this article, could be the most important decision managers make in the coming days.

Matchups to Target

Orioles vs. A’s

The rebuilding A’s have been predictably poor in the pitching department so far this season (7.54 ERA). The Orioles should feast on a rotation quartet of JP Sears, Kyle Muller, Ken Waldichuk and Adam Oller. Aside from the obvious lineup centerpieces, managers can use right-handed hitters Jorge Mateo (61 percent rostered) and Austin Hays (29 percent) on the basis of the initial three games involving southpaw starters.

Cardinals @ Rockies

Every series at Coors Field has the potential for an offensive explosion, which means that Colorado and St. Louis hitters should be given the benefit of the doubt in the coming days. The Cardinals’ bats are especially appealing, as they get a favorable Thursday matchup with Vince Velasquez (career 4.98 ERA) of the Pirates after leaving Coors. Brendan Donovan (84 percent rostered) should be active everywhere, while Alec Burleson (2 percent) and Nolan Gorman (56 percent) are appealing in 12-team leagues.

Angels vs. Nationals

The Angels welcome the Nats to town and should be excited to face Patrick Corbin, who might be the worst starter in baseball, and Josiah Gray, who led the Majors in homers allowed last season. And even a Wednesday matchup with MacKenzie Gore will not strike fear into the hearts of Angels batters. Hunter Renfroe (79 percent rostered) should be started everywhere, while Brandon Drury (72 percent), Gio Urshela (12 percent) and Luis Rengifo (25 percent) can be considered in 12-team leagues. Additionally, Logan O’Hoppe (25 percent) is a terrific option for those who stream catchers.

Rangers vs. Royals

The Rangers should fare well in a home series against three mediocre Royals starters (Zack Greinke, Jordan Lyles, Brad Keller) and an unremarkable relief corps. Nathaniel Lowe should be started in the shallowest points leagues, while Josh Jung (56 percent rostered) should be started in most formats. Brad Miller (1 percent) is a short-term option in especially deep formats.

Matchups to Avoid

Red Sox @ Rays

The Rays always pitch well, and the start of the 2023 season (1.89 team ERA) has been no exception. Managers could use Boston hitters against Jalen Beeks and Josh Fleming on Monday, but they are otherwise weak options due to a stellar Rays bullpen and two effective starters (Shane McClanahan, Zach Eflin) toeing the rubber on Tuesday and Wednesday. I would bench Tristan Casas everywhere. I would have also sat the hot-hitting Adam Duvall in most leagues but unfortunately, his recent fractured-wrist injury makes that decision for us. Benching Alex Verdugo and Masataka Yoshida makes sense in shallow formats.

White Sox @ Twins

The Twins pitching staff has opened the season on fire (2.48 ERA) and should keep things going in the right direction when they start Kenta Maeda, Sonny Gray and Pablo Lopez in a home series against Chicago. Right-handed hitting White Sox players, such as Andrew Benintendi and Elvis Andrus, should be benched everywhere. I’m not starting any White Sox batters other than Tim Anderson and Luis Robert Jr. in most leagues.

Tigers @ Blue Jays

The Tigers lineup has opened the season in ice-cold fashion and may not get on track when they face a solid trio of Toronto right-handers: Alek Manoah, Kevin Gausman and Chris Bassitt. I would bench every Detroit position player in leagues of 12 teams or less.

Marlins @ Phillies

Those in daily leagues can stream Marlins hitters against lefty Matt Strahm on Monday, especially the right-handed bats such as Jorge Soler and Garrett Cooper. But most Miami hitters can take a seat when the club faces a tough duo of righties — Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler — on the subsequent two days. I’ll leave in Jazz Chisholm Jr. and maybe Luis Arráez, but that might be it.

Giants @ Dodgers

The Dodgers always produce a dazzling pitching staff, and although they have been hampered by a lack of rotation depth at the outset of the season, their stars are still terrific. I would bench every Giants hitter when the club faces an intimidating trio of Julio Urias, Dustin May and Clayton Kershaw, especially left-handed batters such as Michael Conforto, Joc Pederson, Mike Yastrzemski and LaMonte Wade Jr.

Streaming Starters

In order, here are my favorite streamers (players rostered in less than 70 percent of Yahoo! leagues) from Monday to Thursday, with their start date and Yahoo roster rate in parenthesis.