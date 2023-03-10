streaming, cable and for free

The Oscars red carpet takes place on the famous steps of the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. Here’s how to watch the Oscars red carpet in 2023. (Photo: Getty Images)

The 2023 Oscars is happening this Sunday! Often called Hollywood’s biggest night, the big event is set to take place on March 12th at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. Of course, the anticipation for the 95th Academy Awards is not just for the ceremony itself, but also for the pre-show red carpet proceedings, where celebrities show up dressed to the nines. And we’ve got a fun fact for you: The red carpet will actually be champagne-colored this year! Here’s some information on the 2023 Oscars red carpet and how to watch or stream it — with or without cable.

When does the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet start? What channel is the Oscars red carpet on?

ABC News will start their special Oscars pre-show coverage with “On The Red Carpet Live: Countdown to Oscars 95” on Sunday, March 12th at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT. (Note that the clocks move forward this Sunday due to Daylight Savings Time!) You can catch the coverage on ABC, which is available on all cable and satellite packages. You can also catch it on streaming providers like YouTube TV, Hulu Plus Live TV, and more — you can find out more about them on our guide on how to watch the Oscars.

The E! channel will broadcast its own coverage of the Red Carpet called “E! Live from the Red Carpet” starting at 2 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. PDT. However, it’s not available for free; you’ll need to subscribe to a cable or a pay TV provider like YouTube TV and Hulu Plus Live TV in order to watch it — more on that below.

Can I watch the Oscars red carpet for free?

Fortunately, you can catch the ABC Red Carpet pre-show coverage live on ABC News’ website without any sign-in required.

When and where are the 2023 Oscars?

The 2023 Oscars will air on Sunday, March 12, from the Dolby Theatre at the Ovation Hollywood shopping center in Los Angeles.

What time is the 2023 Oscars broadcast?

The show starts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and runs for three hours, until 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT.

How can I watch the Oscars if I don’t have cable?

If you don’t have cable or satellite, you can watch the Oscars on streaming providers such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV, Hulu plus Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

