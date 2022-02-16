Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Wednesday

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors host MVP candidate Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nuggets scored an 89-86 victory over the Warriors in their first meeting this season, and the two playoff contenders will play three more games before the postseason begins.

Despite a couple big scoring nights from Curry, the Warriors have lost three of their last four games, while the Nuggets have won four of five.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Wednesday’s nationally televised Warriors vs. Nuggets game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 16

Time: 7 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. MT

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nuggets at Warriors injury report

Nuggets: Monte Morris (concussion protocol) and Zeke Nnaji (right hamstring tightness) are questionable. Vlatko Cancar (right foot surgery), Jamal Murray (left knee injury recovery) and Michael Porter Jr. (lumbar spine surgery) are out.

Warriors: Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (low back tightness) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

Denver Nuggets

1

1