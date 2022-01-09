Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Sunday

The Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Chase Center to play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night, but the big story of the day is that superstar sharpshooter Klay Thompson is set to make a long-awaited return to the court. If you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

On Saturday ahead of the game, Thompson announced on social media that he’s officially back, which sent Twitter into a frenzy. Thompson last played for the Warriors in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals against the Raptors.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Sunday’s Warriors vs. Cavs game:

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Date: Sunday, Jan. 9

Time: 5:30 p.m. PT

TV Channel: NBA TV, NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Ohio

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Cavs at Warriors notable injuries

Cavs: Isaac Okoro (left elbow sprain), Ricky Rubio (left knee ACL tear), Collin Sexton (left knee meniscal tear) are all out.

Warriors: Juan Toscano-Anderson (left ankle soreness) is questionable. James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) is out.

Probable starting lineups

Cleveland Cavaliers

F Evan Mobely

F Lauri Markkanen

C Jarrett Allen

G Lamar Stevens

G Darius Garland

Golden State Warriors

F Draymond Green

F Andrew Wiggins

C Kevon Looney

G Steph Curry

G Klay Thompson

