Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets will travel to San Francisco on Saturday for a showdown against Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Nets and Warriors meet at the Chase Center as two teams heading in opposite directions. The Nets (29-19) have lost three consecutive games and have struggled without Kevin Durant. Brooklyn has dropped all the way to fifth in the very tight Eastern Conference, but the Nets are just 2.5 games out of first.

The Warriors (36-13) have won four straight, and Klay Thompson has been looking better with every appearance.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Saturday’s must-watch Nets vs. Warriors game.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Nets at Warriors injury report

Nets: Kevin Durant (left MCL sprain), Joe Harris (left ankle injury recovery) and Paul Millsap (personal reasons) are out.

Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (bilateral back spasms) is questionable. Draymond Green (disc injury recovery), Andre Iguodala (left hip injury management) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are out.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

F Kessler Edwards

C Day’Ron Sharpe

G James Harden

G Kyrie Irving

G Patty Mills

Golden State Warriors

