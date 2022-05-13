Stream, lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Friday

The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night at the Chase Center, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place.

The Warriors will be looking to bounce back from a 39-point blowout loss in Game 5 on the road, where Golden State was behind by as many as 55 points during the game.

Still holding a 3-2 series lead, the Warriors would advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win over Memphis. The winner of this series will meet the winner of the Mavericks-Suns series, which will be decided by a Game 7 on Sunday.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Friday’s Game 6 between the Warriors and Grizzlies.

How to watch

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

Grizzlies at Warriors Game 6 injury report

Grizzlies: Ja Morant (right knee bone bruise), Santi Aldama (right knee soreness) and Killian Tillie (lower back procedure recovery) are all out.

Warriors: Otto Porter Jr. (right foot soreness) is questionable. Andre Iguodala (left cervical disc injury), Gary Payton II (left elbow fracture) and James Wiseman (right knee injury recovery) are all out.

Probable starting lineups

Golden State Warriors

Memphis Grizzlies

