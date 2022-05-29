Streaking OU Sooners rout Texas to win first Big 12 baseball tournament title since 2013

ARLINGTON, Texas — OU’s hot streak led it all the way to the Big 12 championship.

The white-hot Sooners completed a perfect run through the five-day Big 12 Tournament with a dominant 8-1 win over Red River rival Texas in the championship game Sunday evening at Globe Life Field.

The title is OU’s third in the tournament history and first since 2013.

OU’s pitching again delivered like it had all tournament, this time with uber-talented freshman Cade Horton coming through with his best outing of his short career.

And the offense overwhelmed a thin Texas bullpen with eight runs in the third inning.

Now, the Sooners await their fate in the NCAA Tournament. They know they are not hosting a regional in Norman, as it was announced in the eighth inning.

But they will be a tough No. 2 seed wherever they land.

This tournament proved that.

On Sunday, Horton — who is in his first season following Tommy John surgery — pitched into the sixth inning, striking out nine and walking two while allowing two hits. He featured an upper-90s fastball and a sharp breaking ball.

He looked like the projected first-round talent he was before surgery when he graduated from Norman High and elected to play both baseball and football for the Sooners.

His only blemish was a solo homer in the first by Texas slugger Ivan Melendez, his 29th of the year for a Texas record.

But the Sooners responded with eight runs on five hits in the third against three Texas pitchers. Kendall Pettis and John Spikerman drove in a run apiece. Tanner Tredaway doubled in two more.

And Jimmy Crooks welcomed reliever Tristan Stevens with a first-pitch three-run homer.

