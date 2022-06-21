Strangers pitch in to help man mow his lawn

Reuters

Israel says it’s building regional air defence alliance under U.S

Israel is building a U.S.-sponsored regional air defence alliance, the Israeli defence minister said on Monday, adding that the apparatus has already foiled attempted Iranian attacks and could be boosted by President Joe Biden’s visit next month. Drawing closer in recent years to U.S.-aligned Arab states which share its Iran concerns, Israel has offered them defence cooperation. Washington hopes more cooperation, especially on security, would help further integrate Israel in the region and isolate Iran.