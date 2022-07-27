‘Stranger Things’ Writers Address Rumor, GQ Forced To Correct Article – The Hamden Journal

“It’s hilarious that an article bashing the show for retroactively editing a scene (based off a false TikTok rumor) has now had to retroactively edit their own article. Oops,” reads a post on the Stranger Things Writers’ Twitter account this morning.

The article in question is this one from British GQ titled, “Netflix retroactively editing Stranger Things is the beginning of a dangerous TV trend.” Except, say the show’s writers, old episodes were never reedited.

A previous tweet from the Stranger Things brain trust featured a GIF from the show with the pledge, “PSA: no scenes from previous seasons have ever been cut or re-edited. And they never will be.”

The GQ article was based on an internet rumor that the show’s creators went back and reedited a scene in Season 1 in which Jonathan photographs Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) without her knowledge. Fans thought a portion of the scene showing him continue to take photos as Nancy undressed had been retroactively cut, removing the aforementioned ultra-unsavory behavior. Turns out, however, there never was such a moment in the scene, ergo it was never recut.

GQ corrected its article today with, “Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated that a season one episode of Stranger Things had been edited retroactively to remove a shot of Jonathan photographing Nancy while she was changing.”

So what may have been a hot take on a hot-button issue — Hollywood retroactively sanitizing creative product — is now a not-so-hot take on The Duffer Brothers going back to change Will Byers’ (Noah Schnapp) birthday in the earlier season. “Dangerous TV trend,” indeed. And judging from the writers’ tweet, that modest assertion about a change in one character’s birthday may not be true, either.