Stranger Things universe expands with Netflix animated series: ‘The adventure continues’

As Matt and Ross Duffer continue to plan for the future of the franchise beyond the fifth and final season of the mothership show, the streaming giant announced an animated series is currently in the works. It will be inspired by the Saturday morning cartoons the Duffers used to watch as kids.

Eric Robles, who worked on RoboCop: Alpha Commando, The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy, and Glitch Techs, will executive produce the project.

Eleven gets animated for a series of ‘Stranger Morning Cartoons’ shorts released in 2022

Plot details are under wraps beyond the fact that it’s set within the world of Stranger Things. The Duffers, as well as Shawn Levy and 21 Laps (the production company that works on Stranger Things), are also executive producing.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling,” the Duffers said in a joint statement. “We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues…”

This now fulfills a prophecy the Duffers and Netflix previously put into motion. Last year saw a number of animators creating animated Stranger Things shorts that reimagined famous scenes from the show in the medium. The collection was called… Stranger Morning Cartoons!

In other corners of the Stranger Things universe, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, a stage play, is coming to London’s West End for a world premiere later this year. The story is based on an original tale woven by the Duffers, playwright Jack Thorne, and Stranger Things writer and co-executive producer Kate Trefry.

The prequel will center around younger versions of Jim Hopper and Joyce Maldonado (characters played by David Harbour and Winona Ryder on the show), and delve further into the origin story of Henry Creel, a.k.a. Vecna.

Additionally, the Duffers have been teasing a live-action spin-off.

“The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely,” Matt said previously. “Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

