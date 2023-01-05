‘Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp Officially Comes Out On TikTok Video – The Hamden Journal

Noah Schnapp, who plays the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on Netflix’s Stranger Things, has come out in real life as gay.

Posting to TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Schnapp wrote that friends and family were supportive.

“When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know’”

He added in a lip synch, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”

Schnapp added in the caption to his video, Schnapp, “I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought.”

The video follows Schnapp’s confirmation that his TV character is gay and in love with best friend Mike on the show.

“It was always kind of there, but you never really knew, is it just him growing up slower than his friends?” Schnapp said. “Now that he’s gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now it’s 100% clear that he is gay and he does love Mike.”

He praised the way the series handled the revelation of the character’s sexual preference.

“I think it is done so beautifully, because it’s so easy to make a character just like all of a sudden be gay,” Schnapp said. “People have come up to me — I was just in Paris and this, like, 40-year-old man came up to me and he was like, ‘Wow, this Will character made me feel so good. And I related to it so much. That is exactly who I was when I was a kid.’ That just made me so happy to hear. They are writing this real character and this real journey and real struggle and they’re doing it so well.”

Stranger Things is going to conclude with its Season 5, which has not yet started production.