Stranger Things star Maya Hawke ‘would love’ for her character Robin to die in season 5

Maya Hawke is totally game for her Stranger Things character Robin Buckley dying in the fifth and final season of the Netflix hit.

The actress and singer-songwriter is proposing a big “hero’s moment” death, not unlike the heartbreaking and gallant demises of Bob (Sean Astin), Billy (Dacre Montgomery), and, of course, Eddie (Joseph Quinn). (No, the latter is not a spoiler. It’s been four months!)

“It’s the last season, so people are probably going to die,” Hawke told Rolling Stone of the show’s upcoming fifth installment. “I would love to die and get my hero’s moment. I’d love to die with honor, as any actor would.”

While costar Millie Bobby Brown has called on creators Matt and Ross Duffer to rub out more central characters, Hawke said, “I love the way that the Duffer Brothers love their actors. The reason that they write so beautifully for me and for everyone else is because they fall in love with their actors and their characters, and they don’t want to kill them.”

She added, “I think that’s a beautiful quality that they have, and I wouldn’t wish it away.”

Brown previously joked that the Duffers were “two sensitive Sallies that don’t want to kill anyone off,” referring to the decision to “kill off” Jim Hopper (David Harbour) only to bring him back.

The brothers responded to the jab, telling the Happy Sad Confused podcast, “She said we were ‘sensitive Sallies.’ She’s hilarious… We aren’t Game of Thrones. This is Hawkins, it’s not Westeros. The show becomes not Stranger Things anymore because you do have to treat it realistically, right?”

While Hawke is all for a heroic Robin Buckley death, she also expressed that she would wholeheartedly support a spin-off series featuring her character and her coworker-slash-bestie Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), “where we go to New York and we’re just partying in the clubs and figuring our s— out.”

“Normally I wouldn’t really be a proponent of a spin-off, but if I got to do it with Joe Keery, I would do anything,” she told Rolling Stone. “He’s so funny and wonderful and smart, and he’s got great boundaries. He’s an excellent coworker, and I would do anything with him.”

All four seasons of Stranger Things are available to stream on Netflix.

