‘Stranger Things’ Star Grace Van Dien Says Hollywood Misbehavior Has Turned Her Toward Streaming – The Hamden Journal

Grace Van Dien seemingly has it all. She has a big role in a hit TV series, and is admired for her video gaming skills.

But there’s a darker side to her Hollywood experiences. That’s why she’s choosing to more streaming projects.

During a recent Twitch livestream, the 26-year-old Van Dien confessed that she has had some awful experiences, the worst being an unnamed movie producer who propositioned her for a threesome.

“The fact of the matter is, the last few projects I worked on, I didn’t have the best experiences with some of the people I had to work for,” Van Dien said. “And with streaming, I get to choose who I hang out with, who I talk to, etc., etc.”

She added, “One of the last movies I did, one of the producers asked me to — he hired a girl that he was sleeping with, and then he had her ask me to have a threesome with them. So like, that’s my boss. And then I didn’t, and I cried and I was so upset.”

Van Dien plays Chrissy on the fourth season of Stranger Things. She also appeared on such shows as White Famous, The Village, and The Rookie. She is the daughter of Starship Troopers actor Caspar Van Dien and the great-granddaughter of legend Robert Mitchum.