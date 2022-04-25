‘Stranger Things’ Star David Harbour Will Lead ‘The Trashers’ – The Hamden Journal

EXCLUSIVE: Stranger Things and Black Widow star David Harbour will lead cast in Cooper Raiff’s The Trashers, which is on course to shoot this fall.

Raiff is coming off Sundance darling Cha Cha Real Smooth, starring Dakota Johnson, which was snapped up by Apple TV+ in a $15M worldwide deal.

His next film will chart the rise and fall of Jimmy Galante (Harbour), a Danbury, Connecticut trash magnate and associate of the Genovese crime family (which has been cited as an inspiration for The Sopranos). In 2004, Galante bought the city’s minor league hockey team and assigned his teenage son to run it. The team gained notoriety for their rough and violent style of play, but also developed a wide fan base as they started to win more and more games. The team’s success and fame all came to an abrupt end with Galante’s arrest on 72 criminal charges.

Raiff will direct from a script by Adam R. Perlman (Billions), with current revisions by Raiff. 30West is financing and the project could find its way to the Cannes market but that hasn’t been set yet.

Producers include Tom McNulty of MC2 Entertainment and Andrew Morrison of Yellow Bear Films. Micah Green, Dan Steinman and Dan Friedkin will executive-produce for 30West alongside Jon Wertheim and Adam R. Perlman. AJ Galante, on whose life-rights the story is based, will serve as an associate producer. Angela Demo is casting director.

Director Cooper Raiff said: “I feel so lucky to be working with David. He’s a magnificent actor and the perfect Jimmy Galante because he’s truly tough and impossibly warm. He’s also the best person and I hope he reads this and knows I want to be friends with him forever.”

Harbour is best known for his portrayal of Jim Hopper in Netflix smash Stranger Things. He will next star in We Have A Ghost for Legendary Entertainment and Universal Pictures’ Violent Night. His other recent credits include Black Widow for Marvel Studios/Disney, HBO’s No Sudden Move and Netflix’s Extraction.

30West will be in Cannes with with Ruben Östlund and Imperative’s Competition title Triangle Of Sadness with Woody Harrelson. Also on the slate are The Crow with Bill Skarsgård and FKA Twigs, and Marc Webb’s Day Drinker.

Harbour is represented by WME. Raiff is represented by ICM Partners and Adam Kersh of Fusion Entertainment.