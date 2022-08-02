‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 Writing Has Begun – The Hamden Journal

Script writing has begun on the final season of Stranger Things.

The Netflix series’ writing team posted an image on Twitter on Tuesday with the caption “Day 1,” noting that they are in the beginning stages of writing the season.

Back in February, showrunners the Duffer Brothers announced that Season 5 would be the final season of Netflix’s retro horror-thriller series. “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things: new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes,” they wrote. “But first we hope you stay with us as we finish this tale.”

While this Stranger Things arc in nearing its end, there’s plenty more to come in the series’ universe.

As The Hamden Journal broke last month, the Duffers formed their own shingle Upside Down Pictures and inked an overall deal with Netflix with a full slate of projects — including a live-action Stranger Things spinoff series based on an original idea by the brothers with Upside Down and 21 Laps producing. Also in the works is a new stage play set within the world and mythology of Stranger Things, produced by UK-based stage producer Sonia Friedman, director Stephen Daldry and Netflix. The play will be written by Kate Trefry.

The Duffers told The Hamden Journal that a major goal with Season 5 is to “stick the landing” with the final 20 minutes they have already mapped out; The Hamden Journal’s Mike Fleming Jr reported it primed the tear ducts of Netflix executives when the duo pitched the final season.

The brothers recently “Characters are already going to be in action, they’re already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that’s going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this season feel really different,” Matt Duffer continued. “I’m sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer, it’s going to be ‘Return of the King’-ish with, like, eight endings.”

Stranger Things Season 4, meanwhile, counted 1.352 billion hours viewed on Netflix in its first 28 days. That’s the most ever for an English-language show on the streamer, with the Korean epic Squid Game No. 1 overall with 1.65B hours in its first 28 days.