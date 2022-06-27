‘Stranger Things’ Season 4, Vol. 2 premieres, ‘Secrets of the Oligarch Wives’ documentary debuts, Imagine Dragons releases new album

The It List is Yahoo’s weekly look at the best in pop culture, including movies, music, TV, streaming, games, books, podcasts and more. Here are our picks for June 27-July 3, including the best deals we could find for each. (Yahoo Entertainment may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.)

STREAM IT: Women married to members of Putin’s inner-circle risk everything by telling all in Secrets of the Oligarch Wives

In this 90-minute documentary, three women share their stories of being married to the incredibly wealthy businessmen who long believed they controlled Russian President Vladimir Putin. They’re speaking out about the jealousy, vengeance and betrayal that goes on in his inner-circle, just four months after his invasion of Ukraine, which has resulted in many of their assets being frozen. “Whenever you make a contract with the devil, there will be consequences,” Tatiana Fokina, whose partner Yevegny Chichvarkin was, at one time, worth more than $1.5 billion. “If you deal with the dark side, it will come to haunt you later.” The women are well aware that telling their stories here could cause them to suffer serious consequences, with one who’s already fled her home country saying that returning there would mean jail or worse. — Raechal Shewfelt

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives premieres Tuesday, June 28 on Paramount+.

STREAM IT: Head back to Hawkins for the final episodes of Stranger Things Season 4

Now that you’ve had a month to binge the first half of Stranger Things‘s fourth season — and listen to Kate Bush on repeat — the Netflix blockbuster is back to turn your life Upside Down all over again. The super-sized two-part season finale sets up a bloody battle between the scattered members of Hawkins’s Hellfire Club and the fearsome Vecna, who was revealed to be a figure from Eleven’s past in the cliffhanger Vol. 1 ending. The show’s cast have also teased that a few deaths might await fans in Vol. 2, which naturally has everyone on edge about the fates of their favorite characters — especially Steve and Robin. The good news is that whoever survives this war will live to fight another day: The show is returning for a fifth and final season within the next few years that may or may not involve a time jump. That means these ’80s kids might enter the brave new world of… the ’90s. — Ethan Alter

Stranger Things Season 4, Vol. 2 premieres Friday, July 1 on Netflix.

WATCH IT: See Jessica Chastain’s first post-Oscar winning role in The Forgiven

Fresh off her Oscar-winning star turn in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, Jessica Chastain joins the A-list ensemble that makes up The Forgiven, the latest film from celebrated Irish auteur, John Michael McDonagh. While on vacation in Morocco, unhappily married couple David and Jo (Ralph Fiennes and Chastain) hit a young boy with their car and try to avoid responsibility for the crime, seeking refuge at the lavish home of their wealthy friends, Richard and Dally (Matt Smith and Caleb Landry Jones). But justice comes to find them anyway, and the two start to question their identities — and their privilege. This exclusive clip from the film showcases Chastain delivering some of McDonagh’s typically tart-tongued dialogue. — E.A.

The Forgiven premieres Friday, July 1 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

WATCH IT: Mr. Malcolm’s List is the cure for your Bridgerton blues

With Season 3 of Bridgerton still months away, sign up for Mr. Malcolm’s List to get your Regency romance fix. Adapted from the novel by Suzanne Allain — and featuring the same multicultural approach to casting seen in the Netflix hit — this frothy confection stars Frieda Pinto as a marriage-shy young woman who is enlisted in a scheme orchestrated by her friend (Zawe Ashton) to expose and embarrass the prominent bachelor (Sope Dirisu) that rejected her. Naturally, their plan takes an unexpected turn when Pinto develops genuine feelings for Dirisu and vice versa. Meanwhile, Ashton finds herself being pursued by an unexpected suitor — a dashing military captain played by Theo James. It’s a little Cyrano de Bergerac, a little 10 Things I Hate About You… and a whole lotta fun. This exclusive clip from the film features Ashton and James turning a simple game of croquet into a flirtatious battle of the sexes. — E.A.

Mr. Malcolm’s List premieres Friday, July 1 in theaters; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

STREAM IT: Only Murders in the Building returns with a whole new mystery

The last time we saw amateur detectives-turned-podcasters Charles, Mabel and Oliver, they were in a seriously bad spot. Despite having sleuthed out Tim Kono’s murderer, they’re now facing serious legal problems after being arrested for murder themselves. They’ve also got major podcast competition in the form of guest star Tina Fey’s competing one with a similar name, Only Murderers in the Building. They, of course, set out to detect who’s apparently framed them. “Don’t you want to clear your name too?” Oliver, played by Martin Short, asks in the trailer. In this go round, a few other bigs names, including Amy Schumer, Nathan Lane and Shirley MacLaine, will be part of the saga, which has proven surprisingly delightful, considering that it’s a show about murder. — R.S.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 premeires Tuesday, June 28 on Hulu.

HEAR IT: Imagine Dragons burn at both ends

Last year, the blockbuster rock band teamed with legendary producer Rick Rubin for Mercury – Act 1, their most personal and powerful record to date. Now Dan Reynolds and company double down with Mercury – Act 2. The sequel, also executive-produced by Rubin, features 18 additional new songs exploring Reynolds’s “constant obsession with the finality and fragility of life.” — Lyndsey Parker

Mercury – Acts 1 & 2 by Imagine Dragons is available Friday, July 1 to download/stream on .

WEAR IT: Get excited for House of the Dragon with new dragon-friendly merch

A House of the Dragon hoodie is among the new merch for the Game of Thrones prequel available at the WB Shop. (Photo: Courtesy of WB Shop)

House of the Dragon is coming, and the WB Shop is your first destination for the latest merchandise from the eagerly-anticipated Game of Thrones prequel series. Set 200 years before its predecessor, the new show follows a civil war within House Targaryen with Westeros-wide implications for who sits on the Iron Throne. And yes, there will be dragons. Those winged creatures are a major part of the accessories, clothing and posters that are already available for purchase ahead of the show’s Aug. 21 premiere. Choose between hoodies, T-shirts, mugs and even cufflinks and ties. — E.A.

House of the Dragon merch is available now on the WB Shop.

WATCH IT: Unique new documentary worships Leonard Cohen

A feature-length evaluation of the late Canadian singer-songwriter’s signature sleeper hit, Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song follows the hymn’s years-long, against-all-odds journey from 1984 chart flop to one of the most-loved and most-covered songs of all time. The film, directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine and inspired by veteran music journalist Alan Light’s book The Holy or the Broken – Leonard Cohen, Jeff Buckley, and the Unlikely Ascent of “Hallelujah,” features never-before-seen archival materials from the Cohen Trust; rare performance footage and audio recordings; and appearances by John Cale, Brandi Carlile, Judy Collins, Bob Dylan, Rufus Wainwright, Eric Church, Regina Spektor, Sharon Robinson and Cohen himself. — L.P.

Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song premieres in theaters Friday, July 1; visit Fandango for showtime and ticket information.

