Stranger Things season 4 trailer reveals the new demo-creature terrorizing Hawkins

A new evil has emerged in the town of Hawkins, Ind. and Millie Bobby Brown’s Eleven is the key to winning the impending war. Too bad she no longer has her powers. She might want to fix that ASAP.

The new trailer for Stranger Things season 4 has arrived, following a rather strange activation: Netflix set up a mysterious grandfather clock, similar to the one fans have seen in previous teasers for the upcoming season, in Los Angeles. The clock appears many times in the footage, and it seems to have something to do with the new villain from the Upside Down.

His name hasn’t officially become known to us, but his words are foreboding. Within a creepy house (which we’ll get to in a minute) in the realm of the Upside Down resides this demo-something — a humanoid, zombified figure connected to the Upside Down through strands.

Could this be Vecna, a name we’ve heard now and again? Netflix had released a list of episode titles for the fourth and penultimate season, one of which read, “Vecna’s Curse.” In Dungeons and Dragons, a game that plays a big part in Stranger Things, Vecna is a powerful archlich, an undead wizard, who achieved godlike status.

Whoever this creature is, he’s connected to the Creel House, a creepy haunted mansion in Hawkins with ties to Victor Creel, a man played by Nightmare on Elm Street legend Robert Englund. As shown in a previous video sneak peek, Victor was a man who moved into this mansion in the ’50s with his family. But then something happened and he committed a gruesome murder for which he is still committed to a psychiatric hospital. The trailer provides a brief glimpse at Englund’s Victor with both of his eyes cut out.

Netflix ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ horror icon Robert Englund plays Victor Creel on ‘Stranger Things’ season 4.

Paul Reiser returns as Dr. Sam Owens, who warns Eleven that her friends in Hawkins are now in the epicenter of the storm. Without her, he doesn’t know how they can survive the coming war with whatever is in the Upside Down.

It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt in the timeline of Stranger Things, and everyone has gone their separate ways. Eleven joined Joyce (Winona Ryder) and her family in California where she’s attempting to survive high school. Mike (Finn Wolfhard) and Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) are facing the fact that their pal Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) might now be cool since he made the basketball team. And then there’s Hopper (David Harbour), who’s facing demogorgons at a Russian internment camp.

Stanger Things 4

Netflix The new demo-creature is revealed in the latest ‘Stranger Things’ season 4 trailer.

Eleven is on her own journey in season 4. The trailer shows flashbacks to her origins in Hawkins Lab as a kid, when she seemingly displayed a tremendous feat of psychic power. (Her nose isn’t the only part of her face bleeding after that telekinetic outburst.)

There’s a lot to unpack, so watch the Stranger Things season 4 trailer above to enhance your theories. Volume 1 of the season will arrive May 27, with Volume 2 hitting July 1.

