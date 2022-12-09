Stranger Things’ Season 4 Script “The Massacre At Hawkins Lab” — It Starts On The Page – The Hamden Journal

Matt and Ross Duffer took inspiration for their massively popular Stranger Things from conspiracy theories about the Montauk Project, an alleged operation run by the U.S. government to run experiments on children that included mind control and time travel, for the purposes of psychological warfare. The fourth season was released on Netflix this summer, with the first seven episodes dropping May 27. The season concluded with the final two episodes July 1, setting up for Stranger Things 5, which will bring the series to a close.

The seventh episode of Stranger Things 4, titled “The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” is the latest installment of It Starts on the Page, The Hamden Journal’s series that highlights the scripts that serve as the creative backbones of the buzzy shows that are defining TV awards season. All scripts in our series all being submitted for Emmy Awards consideration this year and have been selected by The Hamden Journal using criteria that includes critical acclaim, selecting from a wide range of networks and platforms, and a mix of established and lesser-known shows.

Set in the 1980s, Stranger Things follows a group of kids from Hawkins, Indiana, who are battling supernatural forces and secret government exploits after discovering that their hometown sits above a mysterious underworld called the Upside Down. Season 4 picks up eight months after the events of the previous season, when several teenagers are killed and the leader of Hawkins High’s Dungeons and Dragons club, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), becomes the prime suspect. Once Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) learns her friends are in danger, she agrees to reunite with Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) to save them.

“The Massacre at Hawkins Lab,” written and directed by the Duffers, brings everyone’s efforts to a head, opening with Steve (Joe Keery), Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Eddie and Robin (Maya Hawke) traveling to the Upside Down as part of the group’s early efforts to slay Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). Meanwhile, Eleven has a breakthrough at the lab that reveals more about the origins of the Upside Down and her relationship to Vecna, which changes the course of the story.

Click below to read the script.