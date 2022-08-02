‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Final Viewership Vs. ‘Squid Game’ Record – The Hamden Journal

Stranger Things added a few more tens of millions of hours viewed to its Season 4 tally this past week.The final viewership for the new season (Vol.1 and Vol.2 combined) is 1.352B hours in the first 28 days of release. That is the most for any English-language series on Netflix and more than twice the hours viewed logged by the second most popular season of an English-language series on the streamer, Bridgerton 2 (656M).

After the first couple of weeks of release of Stranger Things 4 Vol.1 it became clear that Squid Game‘s record of 1.650B hours viewed in the first 28 days is untouchable. Stranger Things 4 came the closest anyone had been able to, within 298M hours of the tally for the Korean drama phenom.

For the week of July 25, romantic drama Virgin River held onto the top spot among English-language series in its first full week of release with 87.9M hours viewed.

Another Korean breakout, Extraordinary Attorney Woo, was back to #1 on the non-English side with 65.5M hours for the week; the series has been #1 in three of its four weeks to date.