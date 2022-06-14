Stranger Things ‘ Lucas and Max Share a Moment in First Look Photos of Second Part of Season 4

STRANGER THINGS. (L to R) Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in STRANGER THINGS. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2022

The conclusion to Stranger Things season 4 is almost here!

On Tuesday, Netflix released a first look at the images from the second part of season 4, revealing what appears to be an intense moment between Max (Sadie Sink) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) after the pair was brought back together by this season’s big bad.

In the first portion of season 4, Max was on the verge of death while struggling with the death of her stepbrother Billy (Dacre Montgomery) in the season 3 finale. With help from Steve (Joe Keery), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and a Kate Bush classic, Lucas saved Max in one of the season’s most pivotal scenes.

Another photo from the final two episodes of season 4 reveal Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Dr. Brenner (Matthew Modine) in the underground lab.

In one image, Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Argyle (Eduardo Franco) are seen as they continue on their cross-country adventure to come to Eleven’s rescue.

Another shot shows Joyce (Winona Ryder), Hopper (David Harbour), Murray (Brett Gelman) and Dmitri (Tom Wlaschiha) attempting to break out of the Russian prison after their rescue mission.

Meanwhile, Steve, Dustin, Lucas, Max, Nancy (Natalia Dyer), Robin (Maya Hawke), Erica (Priah Ferguson) and Eddie (Joseph Quinn) are pictured in another photo fighting evil in Hawkins.

“It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins,” reads a synopsis from Netflix. “Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn’t made things any easier.”

“In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down,” the synopsis continues.

Part one of the season saw the gang taking on Vecna, a new villain from the Upside Down that pulls teenagers into a nightmare-like state before killing them. Meanwhile, Eleven digs through her past to get her powers back and take on Vecna.

The first seven episodes from Stranger Things‘ fourth season are now streaming on Netflix. The remaining two episodes are set to arrive on July 1.