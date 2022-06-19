‘Stranger Things’ Joe Quinn Reveals Season Four Final Episode Clues – The Hamden Journal

Joe Quinn, the scene-stealing British star of Stranger Things, has revealed a couple of tantalising titbits about the highly-anticipated season four finale.

Quinn’s character is Eddie Munson, who first appeared at the beginning of the most recent season of the Netflix hit, and has won fans’ hearts as the big-haired metalhead who runs the Hellfire Club and plays in a band called Corroded Coffin. Munson is also suspected of murder and accused of satanic worship, naturally.

Without giving too much away, Quinn told the Guardian newspaper of the climactic final two-and-a-half-hour episode: “I can say there’s a guitar scene and that the scale and ambition are astonishing.”

We can glean what we will from his response to the question of his return for the fifth and final season. He says, “I’ll be furious if they don’t bring me back. I’d love to, if they’ll have me.”

To research his role for the mega-hit series, Quinn tried and failed to play Dungeons and Dragons himself, and instead listened to lots of heavy metal music, including Black Sabbath, Metallica and Dio. “But 99.7% of the work is that wig,” he admitted, referring to his distinctive hairpiece, which he calls “objectively ridiculous.”

Prior to Stranger Things, Quinn was best known for appearing in a list of British period dramas such as Dickensian, Howard’s End and Les Miserables. He also featured alongside Helen Mirren as her son in Catherine the Great.

He will next appear in a British independent film called Hoard, directed by Luna Carmoon, and remains overwhelmed by the success of Stranger Things, which has seen Kate Bush topping the music charts for the first time in over four decades, with her song “Running Up that Hill” after featuring in this season’s debut episode.

Quinn adds, “I’ve seen people walking down the street wearing Hellfire Club T-shirts, which was spooky.”

Stranger Things, Season 4 volume 2 will stream on Netflix from Friday July 1.