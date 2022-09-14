‘Stranger Things’ David Harbour To Star in ‘Gran Turismo’ Movie – The Hamden Journal

David Harbour is set to star in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan.

PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver.

Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11, 2023.

Gran Turismo was first launched in Japan in 1997 by Polyphony and acclaimed creator Kazunori Yamauchi, who revolutionized the racing game genre creating what is regarded as the most authentic driving simulator with its to true-to-life graphics, physics technology and precise attention to detail. Released on March 4, 2022, Polyphony’s latest game, Gran Turismo 7 for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, is the complete GT experience that brings together the best of Gran Turismo over the years. Since its launch in 1997, the franchise has sold more than 80 million copies worldwide (*as of April 2018).

Harbour most recently appeared as Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Stranger Things season 4 and will reprise his role for Season 5. Harbour can be seen in the upcoming Universal film Violent Night, Marvel’s recently announced Thunderbolts and HBO’s My Dentist’s Murder Trial, which he will also executive produce.

