‘Stranger Things’ Animated Series Set at Netflix – The Hamden Journal

Stranger Things will be concluding after 5 seasons on Netflix, but the universe is expanding.

Netflix today announced a series order for a new untitled animated series set within the Duffer Brothers’ Stranger Things universe and developed by Flying Bark Productions and Executive Producer Eric Robles.

“We’ve always dreamed of an animated Stranger Things in the vein of the Saturday morning cartoons that we grew up loving, and to see this dream realized has been absolutely thrilling. We couldn’t be more blown away by what Eric Robles and his team have come up with — the scripts and artwork are incredible, and we can’t wait to share more with you! The adventure continues,” The Duffer Brothers said in a statement.

Executive Producers include The Duffer Brothers on behalf of Upside Down Pictures, Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen on behalf of 21 Laps, and Eric Robles on behalf of Flying Bark Productions.