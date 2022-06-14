‘Stranger Things 4’ Officially Becomes Netflix’s Most Watched English Language Series

Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 pulled in an additional 159.24M hours viewed in its second full week of release, bringing its total to 781.04M hours viewed in 17 days. As expected, the period sci-fi series shot up to the top of the Most Popular English-language TV series on Netflix all-time list, which measures viewership during a season’s first 28 days on the service, eclipsing Bridgerton Season 2 (656M) and Bridgerton S1 (625M), which are now in second and third place, respectively.

With a monster 335.01M hours viewed in its first full week of release, Stranger Things 4 vol. 1 had quickly risen to #3 on Netflix’s all-time list for English-language series after its first 10 days (621.80m hours viewed), with only the two installments of Bridgerton ahead of it.

The new 781.04M hours tally also propels Stranger Things 4 to second place on Netflix’s overall all-time list for English- and non-English programming behind phenom Squid Game which stands tall with its astonishing 1.65 billion hours viewed in the first 28 days. With Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 viewership slowing down, Duffer Brothers’ hit likely will remain in second place, at least until Vol. 2 is released.

Stranger Things kept its grasp of the top of Netflix’s weekly English Language TV chart for June 6-12, with a combined total of 149.3M hours viewed; Season 2 is accounting for 51.4M hours viewed at #2; Season 1 with 50.3M hours viewed at #3; and Season 3 with 47.6M hours viewed at #4.

Here are the Netflix records Stranger Things 4 has broken so far:

It was the biggest premiere weekend ever for an English-language TV show on Netflix with 286.79 Million hours viewed.

It was the first season to reach #1 in 83 countries on the Netflix Top 10

It became the most viewed season of English-language TV in a single week on Netflix with a staggering 335.01M hours viewed in the last seven days; and

It shot into the #3 spot on our Most Popular TV list just 10 days after its premiere with an astounding 621.80M hours viewed.

The series hit #1 on the Top 10 lists in 91 countries, a first for an English TV series.

