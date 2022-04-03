Strange New Worlds’ Sets Official Trailer And Key Art – The Hamden Journal

Paramount+ is locking phasers in advance of the latest new series in the Star Trek saga, releasing the first official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, which debuts next month on the streamer.

The series follows Captain Christopher Pike and the USS Enterprise crew in the decade before the original Star Trek series time frame.

The new series will premiere exclusively on Paramount+ in the US, Latin America, Australia and the Nordics on Thursday, May 5. Following the premiere, new episodes of the 10-episode-long season will be available to stream weekly on Thursdays in the US.

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Also in the cast are Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, and features recurring guest star Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman, with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners, with Goldsman directing the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

The series has already been picked up for Season 2. Watch the trailer above.