Strange New Worlds’ Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of Series Debut

Two Star Trek shows received their orders for new seasons Tuesday.

Paramount+ has renewed flagship series Star Trek: Discovery for a fifth season and, more unusually, renewed the upcoming spin-off Strange New Worlds for a second season before the first season debuts.

In addition, the streamer announced premiere dates for Discovery, Strange New Worlds and season two of Picard.

Discovery’s fourth season will return from its winter break with new episodes starting Thursday, Feb. 10. Picard will launch Thursday, March 3, and then Strange New Worlds will have its series debut Thursday, May 5.

The scheduling strategy will keep fresh live-action Trek episodes on Thursday night from early February into the summer.

On the animated front, Star Trek: Lower Decks will return this summer for its third season of 10 episodes, with the show renewed for a fourth season. Star Trek: Prodigy is currently airing its debut season on Thursday nights.

“Four years ago, we made a promise to grow Star Trek into something it had never been before, and thanks to the incredibly hard work done by our many talented showrunners, writers, and directors, along with the extraordinary support of CBS Studios and Paramount+, we’re keeping our word,” said Alex Kurtzman, architect and executive producer, of the Star Trek franchise. “Now our current shows are set up for the future as we work to build Trek’s next phase of programming for years to come.”

Strange New Worlds stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike as he leads the U.S.S. Enterprise in the years before Captain Kirk. The show is billed as a return to the classic planet-of-the-week space exploration format of the original Star Trek series. It also stars Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers are co-showrunners of the CBS Studios series.

