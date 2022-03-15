Strange New Worlds’ as James T. Kirk

Paul Wesley of “The Vampire Diaries” is taking on the iconic role of James T. Kirk in Season 2 of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,” Paramount+ announced Tuesday.

Paramount+ called Wesley’s character “James T. Kirk” in a release, but it sure looks like he’s sitting in a captain’s chair in the image of the actor in costume, also shared Tuesday afternoon.

The role was originated by William Shatner.

Executive Producer Alex Kurtzman and showrunners/executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers said in a statement “Paul is an accomplished actor, an astonishing presence and a welcome key addition to the show. Like all of us, he is a life-long Star Trek fan and we are excited by his interpretation of this iconic role.”

Production is currently underway on the show’s second season in Toronto. The first season of the show, starring Anson Mount as Capt. Christopher Pike, premieres Thursday, May 5 on Paramount+.

The series is based on the years Pike manned the U.S.S. Enterprise. Season 1 will feature Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows the three in the years before Kirk boarded the Enterprise.

The drama also stars lso stars Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas and Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga.

The series premiere was written by Goldsman with the story by Goldsman, \Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet. Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman directed the premiere episode. Goldsman, Kurtzman and Lumet serve as executive producers in addition to Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. The series is produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

Wesley played vampire Stefan Salvatore from 2009-2017. He followed up that starring role with “Tell Me a Story” on Paramount+.