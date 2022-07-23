Strange New Worlds’ and ‘Lower Decks’ Set Crossover Episode

Boldly going where no “Star Trek” series have gone before, the casts of the live-action “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” and animated “Star Trek: Lower Decks” will meet on a crossover episode of Season 2 of “Strange New Worlds.”

“Strange New Worlds” concluded its first season in early July as the best received “Trek” TV series of the 21st century, so its Comic-Con panel could’ve been effectively a victory lap for the show.

The panel included Anson Mount (Capt. Christopher Pike), Ethan Peck (Lt. Spock), Paul Wesley (Lt. James T. Kirk), Jess Bush (Nurse Christine Chapel), Christina Chong (Lt. La’an Noonien-Singh), and Celia Rose Gooding (Cadet Nyota Uhura), as well as executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Rod Rodenberry, and co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers.

During the “Strange New Worlds” panel, “Lower Decks” stars Tawny Newsome (Ens. Beckett Mariner) and Jack Quaid (Ens. Brad Boimler) crashed to reveal that Mariner and Boimler — whose characters exist in the “Next Generation” period of “Trek” — will step onto Capt. Pike’s Enterprise in an episode directed by Jonathan Frakes.

“Lower Decks,” the first animated comedy in the franchise’s history, also debuted the final trailer for its third season, which is set to debut on Aug. 25. The panel included Newsome, Quaid, Noël Wells (Ens. D’Vana Tendi), Dawnn Lewis (Capt. Carol Freeman), as well as executive producer and creator Mike McMahan and executive producer Rod Rodenberry.

Season 2 of “Lower Decks” ended on a cliffhanger, after Capt. Freeman (voiced by Dawnn Lewis) — also Mariner’s mother — is arrested by Starfleet and removed from command of the USS Cerritos. The trailer hints at how Mariner attempts to solve that problem while tossing in some choice “Trek” jokes — the best of which involves “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine.” On the panel, McMahan said that the titular space station will play a part in a Season 3 episode.

“”It feels like one last walk through Deep Space Nine. It’s a really great episode. I can’t wait for you to see it,” he said.

You can watch the “Lower Decks” Season 3 trailer below:

