Stormy Daniels was riding a horse named Redemption when Trump was indicted

Stormy Daniels said it took a while for her to hear that former President Donald Trump had been indicted for hush-money payouts over her affair claims — because she was out riding a horse named Redemption.

The 44-year-old porn star told Post columnist Piers Morgan that she started giving up on charges being filed after she was told she was no longer needed to fly to Manhattan to testify in person to the grand jury.

“It was like, Oh my gosh, he’s actually going to get away with this again,” she told Morgan of what she assumed was a “disappointing” end ahead of the historic decision to indict last Thursday.

“So I kind of forgot about it,” she said, saying she stopped obsessively staring at her phones for news and instead went to ride her new horse.

So “I’m straddling a horse named Redemption when he got indicted,” she told Morgan of the gelding she was gifted as a birthday present in March.

“Redemption is his name … I can’t make this up,” she added of the obvious irony in the name, later claiming that her “whole life is a freaking SNL skit.”





Once her ride was over, she found her phones “melting” with the news, she said.

She was still taking care of Redemption when her attorney tweeted a widely shared message that the charges were “no cause of joy” — something she clearly did not immediately agree with.

“‘There’s no cause for joy’ … I was just ecstatic,” she admitted, saying she toasted the news with “a Jack and Coke” because she gets “white girl wasted” on Champagne.





“I was like, ‘No cause for joy?’ But this is what I’ve been fighting for!”

“You know, it’s moving forward, finally. There’s light at the end of the tunnel, so I was very excited and happy.”

It was only later, however, that the “bigger picture” sunk in and she finally felt her attorney “was right.”





“There is no joy in the fact that we had somebody in office that had this much power to cause these” alleged federal crimes boasting his election chances, she said in the 90-minute special that aired on Fox Nation Thursday.

“But in the moment I was like ‘f–k yeah!’”

Trump is facing a total of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, which each carry a maximum sentence of four years behind bars.

The charges against Trump stem from a $130,000 hush-money payout given to Daniels before the 2016 election when she planned to speak out about an alleged affair with the real estate tycoon.

Trump denies the affair and pleaded not guilty Tuesday to the charges.