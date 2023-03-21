Stormy Daniels ups security over death threats in Trump case

Stormy Daniels has beefed up security over a series of death threats for her role in former President Donald Trump’s expected arrest — while also gloating about a spike in orders for X-rated pics and her merchandise.

The porn star’s attorney, Clark Brewster, told TMZ that there has been a spike in threats and “vitriolic messages” since Trump, 76, said he was likely to be arrested Tuesday for hush payments before the 2016 election to hide an alleged affair.

Although the timing of any legal action is unclear — with the Manhattan grand jury in the case still hearing from witnesses until at least Wednesday — the NYPD and other law enforcement have been put on high alert after Trump called for mass protests.

Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — has also beefed up her personal security, Brewster said, without revealing specifics for fears of helping those out to get her.





Trump has denied having sex with Daniels, whom he calls “horse face.”

Stormy Daniels





Daniels — whose real name is Stephanie Clifford — has also beefed up her personal security. Twitter / @StormyDaniels

Still, TMZ noted how he has previously acknowledged that “Stormy for years has had security when she needs to.”

He also earlier confirmed that they had met with prosecutors.

Since Trump’s warning of his expected arrest, the porn star has responded to a number of people who have sent hate-filled messages on Twitter, including many since deleted.





Daniels was also gloating about a spike in orders for X-rated pics and her merchandise. Twitter / @StormyDaniels

Others have called her a “worthless whore,” “degenerate prostitute” and an “extortionist who should be in prison,’ TMZ noted.

Trump — who has always denied cheating on ex-model wife Melania, 52, with the porn star — has taken to calling Daniels “horse face.”

She only refers to her alleged ex-lover as “tiny.”





The threats came after Trump said he expected to be arrested Tuesday over accusations of paying alleged hush-money to hide affairs. Truth Social / @realDonaldTrump





Trump’s expected arrest as well as his calls for protest have led to security getting ramped up in NYC, especially around the court complex. Getty Images

However, as well as the threats, there has also been a rise in demand for merchandise and X-rated pics, according to a tweet late Monday by the now-notorious porn star.

“Had so many orders come in today! … I’m not even mad about having to go to the post office twice,” Daniels wrote alongside black bags seemingly full of merchandise, including calendars, racy signed images and clothing with #TeamStormy on it.





The porn star claimed she’d had “so many orders” she needed to make two trips to the post office to mail it all. Twitter / @StormyDaniels

The grand jury has been probing Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with him years earlier.

Trump lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels through a shell company before being reimbursed by Trump, whose company, the Trump Organization, logged the reimbursements as legal expenses.

Trump denies ever having sex with her.