Stormy Daniels Says She’d Rather Go To Jail Than Pay Donald Trump After Losing Appeal

Adult film actor Stormy Daniels said Monday she “will go to jail before I pay a penny” to Donald Trump after losing an appeal in her failed defamation lawsuit against the former president.

Daniels made her defiant stand on Twitter after a federal appeals court upheld a lower court’s ruling that she pay Trump $300,000 for attorney’s fees, CNBC reported.

Friday’s ruling capped a prolonged legal battle between Daniels, whose birth name is Stephanie Clifford, and Trump over her allegation that she had sex with him in 2006 and was bribed to stay quiet about it. Daniels sued for defamation after Trump called her claim that a man threatened her about the Trump tryst story a “con job.” A judge dismissed the defamation suit in 2018, saying Trump’s statements were protected by the First Amendment.

Trump’s then-fixer, attorney Michael Cohen, admitted making hush money payments to Daniels and another woman on Trump’s behalf before the 2016 election to keep them from telling their stories. Cohen served prison time on charges that include campaign finance violations involving the payments.

Meanwhile, Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti was convicted last month of cheating Daniels out of hundreds of thousands of dollars in a deal for a book detailing her alleged tryst with Trump.

Trump, who denied having sex with Daniels, gloated after the appeals decision sided with him, calling it a “total and complete victory and vindication for, and of me.”

“The lawsuit was a purely political stunt that never should have started, or allowed to happen, and I am pleased that my lawyers were able to bring it to a successful conclusion after the court fully rejected her appeal,” Trump said in a statement. “Now all I have to do is wait for all of the money she owes me.”

