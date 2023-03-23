Stormy Daniels says her phone records are ‘gonna hurt’ Trump

Porn star Stormy Daniels is claiming phone records she handed over to her lawyer are “gonna hurt” former President Donald Trump.

Daniels, 44, is at the center of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s criminal probe of Trump, 76, over an alleged $130,000 payment to Daniels during the 2016 presidential race to keep her quiet about their 2006 affair.

“Are you still laughing [Stormy Daniels] You seem to have stopped tweeting obsessively about Trump but I’m sure you’re having the last laugh,” a Twitter user asked Daniels Wednesday, sharing a copy of a 2018 letter from former Trump fixer Michael Cohen denying he was reimbursed for the hush-money payment.

Daniels then responded: “I’m sure I will. I’ve been handing over phone records to my attorney today (they’re gonna hurt!) and planning spring break activities with my kid. It was a wonderful day.”

Daniels’ tease of potential evidence against Trump came the same day grand jury proceedings were unexpectedly canceled because an unidentified witness was unable to appear, sources said.





The Manhattan panel weighing whether to indict the 45th president didn’t hear evidence on Thursday either.

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has previously said she will make herself available as a witness in Bragg’s potential case against Trump, and that she’ll “dance down the street” if Trump lands in jail.





Last week, Daniels and her attorney, Clark Brewster, met with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office for the first time amid reports an indictment against Trump was imminent.

“Stormy responded to questions and has agreed to make herself available as a witness, or for further inquiry if needed,” Brewster said in a tweet last week.

Brewster did not immediately respond to The Post’s request for comment.