Stormy Daniels reacts to seeing Donald Trump in court

Stormy Daniels had been eagerly awaiting the unprecedented moment Donald Trump was “dethroned” when he was forced to go before a Manhattan judge and answer to criminal charges this week — but the porn star says the sight of the ex-prez sitting in court was just “anti-climactic.”

Trump, 76, pleaded not guilty in Manhattan Supreme Court on Tuesday to 34 charges tied, in part, to a $130,000 hush-money payout made to Daniels in the lead-up to the 2016 election.

“At first I thought I’d be really excited, you know, I thought when that date came because like I didn’t think it would,” Daniels told Post columnist Piers Morgan on his Fox Nation USA show “Piers Morgan Uncensored” on Thursday of Trump’s day in court.

“I thought he was going to get away with not being held accountable. So, when I found out that it was coming or potentially coming, I thought that I would feel excited and vindicated, but it was kind of anti-climactic.”

The 44-year-old adult star said she felt a range of emotions seeing the former president sitting — slightly slouched — behind the defense table.

“Part of me was finally like ‘He had to go in and be under the rules of someone else. He has to obey the judge and walk through like … the King has been dethroned,’” Daniels said.

“He’s no longer untouchable. And nobody should be untouchable. It doesn’t matter what your job description is — whether you’re the president, you should be held responsible for your actions.





“But the other side of it was like, ‘This is someone that our country elected and chose. Was there no better option?’”

Daniels continued: “I think sad was the one that was the most impactful and shocking for me to feel.”

Elsewhere in the wide-ranging interview, the adult star — who alleges she had an affair with Trump in 2006 — said she would “absolutely” testify against him if his case ended up going before a jury.

She declared in an interview with the UK Times last week that she wouldn’t fear giving testimony because there was nothing scarier than seeing Trump in the nude.

“I’ve seen him naked, there’s no way he could be scarier with his clothes on,” she told the newspaper.

Daniels on Thursday said she stood by the “valid” quote.

“It’s a funny line,” Morgan quipped.

“And true. I stand by it,” Daniels responded.

Trump has vehemently denied having an affair with Daniels.