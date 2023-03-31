Stormy Daniels on Donal Trump’s ‘hush money’ indictment

Porn star Stormy Daniels called the indictment of former president Donald Trump “monumental and epic” but said she fears it will “cause violence” and “death” in an interview Friday.

Daniels, 44 — who’s hush money payment is at the center of Trump’s recent Manhattan indictment — said she’s “proud” to play a role in the potential downfall of a powerful man who she believes has long escaped consequences.

“It’s vindication,” Daniels told the Times of London. “But it’s bittersweet. He’s done so much worse that he should have been taken down [for] before.

“I am fully aware of the insanity of it being a porn star. But it’s also poetic; this p—sy grabbed back,” she said, referencing vulgar comments Trump made to TV personality Billy Bush in a video clip that surfaced in 2016, just before he allegedly made hush-money payments to Daniels.

But Daniels warned that whether or not Trump is found guilty, violence and chaos are likely to break out.





“It’s monumental and epic, and I’m proud. The other side of it is that it’s going to continue to divide people and bring them up in arms. He’s already gotten away with inciting a riot, and causing death and destruction,” Daniels said of the US Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Whatever the outcome is, it’s going to cause violence, and there’s going to be injuries and death,” she added. “There’s the potential for a lot of good to come from this. But either way, a lot of bad is going to come from it, too.”

Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, has said she first crossed paths with Trump during a charity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe when she was 27 and Trump was 60 years old.





She said she’s ready to face Trump in court while admitting that she’s scared of backlash from his supporters.

“[I’m frightened] for the first time ever, yeah. And part of me is hesitant to say that because you don’t want blood in the water. It kind of encourages the sharks,” she said.

Within hours of the indictment on Thursday, Daniels started receiving chilling threats of “all social media platforms, and email, and phone,” she said.





“This time it’s straight-up violent,” said Daniels, who gave the interview from an undisclosed location in the US. “The first time it was ‘gold digger’, ‘slut’, ‘whore’ liar’ whatever. And this time it’s ‘I’m gonna murder you’. They’re way more violent and graphic.”

“The country is more divided and people are more desperate. I’m not afraid of [Trump], or of the government, but it just takes one crazy supporter who thinks they’re doing God’s work or protecting democracy,” she said.





On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office filed an indictment against Trump, 76, related to hush-money payments made to Daniels, marking the first-ever criminal case against a current or former US president.

The payment was made ahead of the 2016 election by then-Trump attorney and fixer Michael Cohen to the adult film actress to silence her about an affair she claimed to have had with Trump in 2006.

On Friday, Daniels said she’s not intimidated by the prospect of facing Trump in court.





“I’ve seen him naked,” she quipped. “There’s no way he could be scarier with his clothes on.”

After meeting Daniels at the golf event, Trump allegedly invited her to dinner in his hotel suite, where they had what in 2018 she described as “the least impressive sex I’d ever had.”

Trump — who had married his wife Melania a year before his alleged tryst with Daniels — has denied they ever had sex, calling her claims are a “total con job” and accusing her of “extortion.”