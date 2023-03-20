Stormy Daniels is tweeting up a storm with zinger after zinger about Donald Trump ahead of a possible indictment in New York

Stormy Daniels posted snarky tweets about Donald Trump ahead of his possible indictment in New York.

“Giving him a ride straight to jail. See how sweet I am?” the adult actress tweeted.

Trump could be indicted in New York over hush money payments to Daniels.

Adult film actress Stormy Daniels tweeted up a storm on Sunday night, slamming former President Donald Trump in a series of snarky tweets.

Daniels, a self-described porn star, is at the center of the hush money payments investigation that may lead to a Trump indictment in New York in the coming days. She let fly on Twitter on Sunday with numerous posts about Trump, who she says she had an affair with back in 2006.

“He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC),” read one tweet from Daniels on Sunday.

Daniels’ zinger was in response to a tweet from one of her detractors, asking her why she was “so obsessed” with Trump.

“I only respond when he posts about me or talks about me on TV,” she wrote.

The reference to KFC was a nod to Trump’s storied love for fast food. Right after his campaign pit stop in Iowa, where he dissed his former ally Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Trump dug into a hearty KFC meal on his plane.

On Sunday, Daniels also replied to a Twitter account with the ID “America Floats,” which posted an illustrated picture of Daniels and Trump with the words “Hi Ho Stormy!”

The Twitter user tagged Daniels in the tweet and asked: “This you?”

Daniels tweeted her reply: “It is! Giving him a ride straight to jail. See how sweet I am?”

In another thread, a person on Twitter wrote: “Trump isn’t getting arrested sweetly.”

Daniels hit back, writing: “So he lied? Again? Because that’s what Tiny said on his own social media post.”

This was a reference to Trump’s unsubstantiated claim on Truth Social account that he will be arrested in New York on Tuesday. Meanwhile, “Tiny” appeared to be Daniels’ new nickname for Trump, and a thinly veiled reference to his manhood. This follows her 2018 tell-all memoir, where she gave a graphic and salacious account of what Trump’s private parts look like.

Story continues

Trump’s statement about being arrested on Tuesday was not based on facts released by the Manhattan district attorney’s office. The grand jury needs to hear another witness on Monday, and will not vote on whether to indict Trump until after the final witness wraps up their testimony.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is currently investigating if Trump violated New York election and document laws by giving Daniels $130,000 in hush money payments to keep quiet about an affair.

Trump has denied that he had an affair with Daniels. He has also denied paying her $130,000 to keep quiet about the relationship before the 2016 election. He maintains that the payments — funneled through his former fixer turned nemesis Michael Cohen — were fees for Cohen’s legal services.

The ex-president could face up to four years in prison if convicted.

Daniels’ lawyer and a spokesman for Trump did not immediately respond to Insider’s requests for comment sent outside regular business hours.

Read the original article on Business Insider