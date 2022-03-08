Storied Media Group Promotes Four – The Hamden Journal

Storied Media Group has promoted four executives across its Content and Client Partnership and Operations divisions. Kevin Fernandes, in charge of day-to-day operations of the company, has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations, along with Shayna Lyga to Vice President, Content and Client Partnerships; Jonny Harris to Director, Content and Client Partnerships and Ben Rosen to Senior Editor, StoryScout.

“SMG’s IP software service StoryScout has experienced explosive growth recently and the company is proud to promote those employees responsible for its success,” according to a statement from the company. StoryScout is an online marketplace that helps SMG match stories from its publishing clients with film and television production companies, writers, directors, and actors.

Fernandes has been with Storied Media Group since 2019. Before joining SMG, Fernandes consulted on OTT streaming services, content strategy, mobile-ad networks, and financial planning with various media companies. He began his career in the entertainment industry joining the corporate strategy team at Deluxe, focusing on M&A opportunities in the VFX and animation space.

Prior to joining SMG in 2019, Lyga worked in development at CBS Television Studios and Relativity Television. She started her career in post-production on shows such as Weeds and United States of Tara.

Harris joined Storied Media Group in 2019 as CEO Todd Hoffman’s assistant. He received his start working with producer Brian Grazer at Imagine Entertainment, where he helped identify intellectual property for acquisition, including the 2017 memoir The Autobiography of Gucci Mane, currently set up as a biopic at Paramount Players.

Rosen joined SMG in 2017 as a reader for the company and began working in the editorial department at StoryScout soon thereafter. He oversees communication with SMG’s publisher partners as well as the curation of StoryScout content. Before that Ben worked in talent management at Link Entertainment.

“These promotions reflect SMG’s commitment to recognize and reward the incredible talent that exists within Storied Media Group,” said Founder and CEO Todd Hoffman. “Kevin, Shayna, and Jonny are unbelievably talented and embody the teamwork and leadership it takes to thrive in our fast-paced start-up environment.”