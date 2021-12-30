Store worker beat 56-year-old as he was having a seizure, North Carolina family says

A 56-year-old man was having a seizure when a convenience store employee beat him in North Carolina, his family said.

Video from The Princess Market showed worker Sobhi Hassan using a “wooden stick-like object” to hit a customer last week, according to the Rocky Mount Police Department and news outlets.

The attack reportedly sent the customer — identified as Gregory Evans — to a hospital. Evans had trouble moving after cameras captured him screaming and being struck, according to WRAL and the Rocky Mount Telegram.

Now, the store worker is facing an assault charge in the case. Police in a news release didn’t list an attorney for the 68-year-old Hassan.

In a video posted online, the customer’s sister said Evans was having a seizure and couldn’t fight back. After the incident, he reportedly told her he had pain in his back and legs, Edith Cooper said in the Dec. 27 Facebook video.

The assault was reported Dec. 22 in Rocky Mount, roughly 60 miles northeast of Raleigh. During the investigation, officials said they gathered video footage and conducted interviews.

Six days later, “the Rocky Mount Police Department obtained an arrest warrant on Hassan for Simple Assault and later located and arrested Hassan,” officials said in their news release.

As of Dec. 28, the case was still under investigation, according to officers.

The Rocky Mount Police Department didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 30, and a Facebook user believed to be Cooper didn’t respond to a request for comment.

