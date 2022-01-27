Text size





A trader at the New York Stock Exchange in late December.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images





The stock market opened lower Tuesday, following a nail-biting trading day and weeks of continuous drops.

Analysts believe there is still a long way to go before the markets start climbing higher.

The



Dow Jones Industrial Average

dropped 450 points when markets opened on Tuesday to 33,912. The



S&P 500

was down 1.5%, and the



Nasdaq Composite

fell 1.7%. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq finished Monday 0.3% and 0.6% higher, respectively.