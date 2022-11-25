Stocks Higher, Week Ahead, Apple, Warren Buffett-5 Things To Know

Stocks Up, Apple, Activision, Ford, Black Friday-5 Things To Know

by

Five things you need to know before the market opens on Friday November 25:

1. — Stock Futures Edge Higher, Dollar Extends Retreat

U.S. equity futures bumped higher Friday, while the dollar extended its retreat in foreign exchanged markets heading into the holiday-shortened session amid bets on smaller near-term rates hikes from the Federal Reserve. 

Minutes from the Fed’s early November policy meeting, released late Wednesday showed a clear bias for smaller increases in the Fed Funds rate going forward as officials looked to both monitor their impact on the broader economy and avoid dislocation in financial markets. 