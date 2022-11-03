Stocks Slide With Fed-Peak Estimates Close to 5.2%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks got hit a day after the Federal Reserve decision, with traders betting rates will now be held at a higher level for a longer period to effectively knock down inflation. The pound sank as the Bank of England told investors to rein in expectations for hikes.

The S&P 500 dropped for a fourth consecutive session. Treasury yields climbed alongside the dollar. Rates for swaps that reference future Fed meetings rose further, with the May and June 2023 contracts indicating an expected peak rate of about 5.2% — far from levels below 5% Wednesday. The current level of the benchmark rate sits in a range of 3.75% to 4%.

“Remember, ‘lower for longer’ in 2021 in terms of the interest rate environment?,” wrote Matt Maley, chief market strategist at Miller Tabak + Co. “Well, now we have “higher for longer”… as well as “slower but higher,” A rise in short-term rates might take longer to playout, but they’re headed for a higher level than the markets have been thinking.”

Applications for US unemployment insurance last week fell slightly, hovering around historically low levels. The report reinforces what Fed Chair Jerome Powell described as an “overheated” jobs market in which demand for workers far exceeds supply. US worker productivity barely increased in the third quarter after steep declines in the first half of the year, though enough to slow the pace of labor cost growth.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned that a “mild recession” is possible, but that it wouldn’t be sufficient in itself to stem soaring prices. The comments are part of a raft of public appearances by ECB officials, as investors and analysts ponder the twin challenges of record price growth and a likely economic downturn, due largely to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In corporate news, Peloton Interactive Inc. delivered a weaker estimate for the current quarter than Wall Street was predicting, even as management declared that it was beating its own timeline for turning around the fitness company. Moderna Inc. earnings offered a preview into the future of Covid-19 vaccine sales, and so far it doesn’t look pretty. Qualcomm Inc., the biggest maker of smartphone processors, gave a weaker forecast than expected.

Key events this week:

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 9:30 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.7%

The MSCI World index fell 1.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7%

The euro fell 0.7% to $0.9754

The British pound fell 1.9% to $1.1175

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 148.18 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $20,147.23

Ether rose 1.4% to $1,531.83

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced nine basis points to 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 2.27%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 10 basis points to 3.50%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 2.2% to $88.05 a barrel

Gold futures fell 1.8% to $1,620.80 an ounce

–With assistance from Vildana Hajric.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.