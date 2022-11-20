Stocks Set for Mixed Open Amid Focus on Fed, China: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks were poised for a mixed open Monday after small gains on Wall Street Friday as investors continue to focus on the outlook for interest rates.

Equity futures in Australia and Japan pointed to slight gains when trading gets underway after the S&P 500 Index added 0.5% Friday while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 was little changed. Contracts for Hong Kong fell, as did a gauge of US-listed Chinese shares.

The dollar was mixed against its Group-of-10 peers in early Asian trading.

Markets this week will be looking to minutes of the most recent Federal Reserve policy meeting for more clues on the course of rate hikes.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he favors slowing the pace of interest rate increases, with no more than 1 percentage point more of hikes, to try to ensure the economy has a soft landing. Boston Fed President Susan Collins reiterated her view that options are open for the size of the December interest-rate increase, including the possibility of a 75 basis-point move.

Meanwhile, China reported its first Covid-related death in almost six months, sparking concern it could return to tighter restrictions. While many global investors are piling back into the nation’s assets on signs of a more market-friendly tone in Beijing, others remain wary of policy risks.

Key events this week:

China loan prime rate, Monday

US Chicago Fed national activity index, Monday

US Richmond Fed manufacturing index, Tuesday

OECD releases Economic Outlook, Tuesday

Fed’s Loretta Mester and James Bullard speak, Tuesday

S&P Global PMIs: US, Euro area, UK, Wednesday

US MBA mortgage applications, durable goods, initial jobless claims, University of Michigan sentiment, new home sales, Wednesday

Minutes of the Federal Reserve’s Nov. 1-2 meeting, Wednesday

ECB publishes account of its October policy meeting, Thursday

US stock and bond markets are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday, Thursday

US stock and bond markets close early, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets as of 6:57 a.m. Tokyo time:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Nasdaq 100 was little changed on Friday

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.2%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures rose 0.3%

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.4%

Currencies

The euro was little changed at $1.0324

The Japanese yen was little changed at 140.30 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1224 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $16,243.56

Ether fell 5.8% to $1,140.34

Bonds

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.9% to $80.08 a barrel on Friday

Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,750.68 an ounce on Friday

