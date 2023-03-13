Stocks rise, bond yields, bank stocks fall on SVB fallout

U.S. stock futures rose Monday morning ahead of the opening bell after federal banking regulators took aggressive actions over the failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

Futures tied to the S&P 500 (^GSPC) added 0.3% ahead of the open, while futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) hovered around the flatline. Contracts on the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) rose about 1%.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note ticked down to 3.56% Monday morning.

U.S. stocks got smoked on Friday, rounding out their worst week so far this year. Federal regulators closed tech-focused lender Silicon Valley Bank in the biggest U.S. bank failure since the financial crisis in 2008.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Fed Chair Jerome Powell and FDIC Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg announced that depositors of the failed Silicon Valley Bank would be able to access all their money starting Monday.

The saga of Silicon Valley Bank has had a rippling effect into a second bank: Signature Bank (SBNY) was closed Sunday, the second bank failure in three days. Among the measures, the Fed said depositors would be made whole. It created a new “Bank Term Funding Program” (BTFP) facility that enables other banks to obtain quick cash in exchange for collateral.

“Today’s Fed/Treasury decision to make all Silicon Valley Bank depositors whole is a good first step to reinstilling market confidence,” Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research, wrote in a statement.

“Even still, we now know that the Fed’s stress test scenarios (which assume very low Treasury rates in a crisis) are inadequate in the current environment. Also, both interest rate and economic/corporate earnings uncertainty remains,” he added.

Meanwhile, in the UK, British officials worked throughout the weekend to find a buyer for the U.K. subsidiary of Silicon Valley Bank, with HSBC stepping in.

The turmoil on the banking front overshadowed February’s job report, which blew past expectations once again, as the U.S. economy added 311,000 jobs, a slower pace from January’s blowout number, and compared to consensus estimates from economists for job gains of 225,000. The unemployment rate edged up to 3.6%, and wage growth rose 4.6% over the last year, slower than expected.

Story continues

This week, Wall Street will be paying close attention to two key economic prints as the next Federal Reserve’s meeting rapidly approaches. At the same time, investors will be glued to the latest headlines over the collapse of SVB Financial Group and the implications for the banking sector.

Tuesday’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) kicks off the action in data on Tuesday. Economists expect inflation to rise 6% over the last year on a headline basis, while on a “core” basis the call is for 5.5%.

Meanwhile, February’s retail sales read rolls out Wednesday morning. The upshot in the reading of those reports will weigh in on the Fed’s next policy move.

The sour bank sentiment has spread across markets, as the KBW Bank index (^BKX) fell 3% Monday morning, while index members including Bank of America (BAC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC) and Citigroup (C) all traded lower.

Other regional bank stocks including First Republic Bank (FRC) plummeted 70% after JP Morgan lent the bank a hand. The California-based bank secured funding from the Wall Street giant that gives it more than $70 billion in unused liquidity. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) plunged more than 30% Monday.

Destroyed SVB (Silicon Valley Bank) logo is seen in this illustration taken March 13, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

In other single-stock moves, Roku (ROKU) traded near the flatline Monday morning after the company said that SVB held 26% of its cash and cash equivalents, per its filing to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Shares in the Swiss lender Credit Suisse (CS) hit a new record low Monday morning on the fears of the European banks ability hang onto deposits amid the collapse of US lender SVB.

On the earnings front, FedEx (FDX), Adobe (ADBE), Dollar General (DG), and Lennar (LEN) will report quarterly results this week.

Dani Romero is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

