Stocks Reel From Recession, Fed Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stock markets struggled on Wednesday, after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell boosted interest rate wagers, drove up Treasury bond yields and revived fears that the world’s largest economy will not be able to dodge a recession.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 equity benchmark opened about 0.3% weaker, after an Asian stocks gauge fell more than 1%, with losses driven primarily by commodity shares. US equity futures traded around flat, after the underlying S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes posted their biggest losses in two weeks. As the dollar extended the previous day’s 1% gain, oil prices lost more ground following Tuesday’s 3.6% drop.

Money markets are now pricing US interest rates rising above 5.6% later this year after Powell signaled readiness to speed up policy tightening should inflation keep running hot. That lifted rate-sensitive two-year Treasury yields past 5% for the first time since 2007, raising its premium over 10-year rates to a full percentage point for the first time since 1981, a level which according to Deutsche Bank strategists signals recession within a maximum eight months.

“We would be foolhardy to expect we can’t reach 6% on Fed rates, and clearly that has an impact on asset markets across the globe,” Rabobank strategist Jane Foley told Bloomberg Television. If the Fed has to work harder to get inflation down, “that certainly does imply recession,” she added.

As chances grew of a 50 basis-point move at the Fed’s March 21-22 meeting, analysts at Goldman Sachs added a July Fed hike to their forecasts. Rates are repricing higher elsewhere too, with wagers on the Bank of England rising as high as 5% on Wednesday, while an additional 150 basis points of tightening is now priced from the European Central Bank.

The pain is hitting emerging markets, with MSCI’s emerging equity gauge losing as much as 1.6%, while a fall in China’s yuan saw the central bank signal its intention to support the currency.

Rabobank’s Foley noted the dollar’s rise — it is close to its highest levels for this year — would filter through to emerging economies which could find themselves having to raise interest rates further. “That leads to the impression global growth will also be slowing,” she said

Powell speaks to Congress again later in the day, though the next highlight will be Friday’s February jobs data. Payroll growth has topped estimates for 10 straight months in the longest streak in decades, a trend that, if extended, will boost pressure on the Fed to keep raising interest rates.

