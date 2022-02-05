Text size







Dreamstime





For the stock market, this past week had the feel of steering out of a spin after hitting an ice patch—and driving away safely. Unfortunately, the road ahead may be even more treacherous.

That seems unfair to say. The



S&P 500

gained 1.5% this past week, its second week of gains following a disastrous start to the year, while the



Nasdaq Composite

rose 2.4%, and even the



Dow Jones Industrial Average,

which has held up better than both, advanced 1%. That the market managed to finish higher despite some wild swings suggests that stocks may be ready to run. It’s not every week, after all, that we see the Nasdaq Composite drop 3.7% in one day, as it did this past Thursday after





Meta Platforms



’ (ticker: FB) disastrous earnings report, and still finish the week higher.