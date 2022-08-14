Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

Text size
U.S. stocks are poised for a lower open on Monday as investors prepare to take in retailer earnings.
On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 47 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures slipped 0.2%.
Crude oil futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, fell 0.3% to $91.82 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was down 0.4% to $97.80 a barrel.
This week’s earnings include: Agilent Technologies, Home Depot and Walmart on Tuesday; Amcor, Analog Devices, Bath & Body Works, Cisco Systems, Keysight Technologies, Krispy Kreme, Lowe’s, Synopsys, Target, and TJX on Wednesday; Applied Materials, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Estée Lauder, Kohl’s, Ross Stores, and Tapestry on Thursday; and Deere and Foot Locker on Friday.
Notable economic events this week include: On Monday, the National Association of Home Builders releases its Housing Market Index for August, and the Federal Reserve Bank of New York releases its Empire State Manufacturing Survey for August.
On Tuesday, the Census Bureau reports new residential data for July. On Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee releases minutes from its late July monetary-policy meeting, and the Census Bureau reports retail sales data for July. On Thursday, the National Association of Realtors reports existing-home sales for July, and the Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for July.
Write to Janet H. Cho at [email protected]