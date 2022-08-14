Stocks Poised to Open Lower on Monday

Stocks are poised to open lower on Monday ahead of a big week of retailer earnings.

On Sunday night, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures lost 47 points, or 0.1%, while the S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%, and Nasdaq Composite futures slipped 0.2%.