Stocks open lower as banks rally, tech sinks: Stock market news today

Stocks opened Friday’s trading session lower with all three indexes in the red while bank stocks rallied after a rush of results from some of the country’s largest financial institutions.

Shortly after the opening bell on Friday the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was higher off 0.1%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) down just 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) fell 0.4%

JPMorgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), and Citi (C) all saw shares higher after each bank reported results before the market open. PNC Financial (PNC) stocks was fractionally lower after having risen in pre-market trading.

In early trade on Friday JPMorgan stock rose 6% while Citi gained 1.7% and Wells Fargo rose 0.5%.

On the economic data side, the March report on retail sales showed sales fell 1% last month with a 5.5% drop in sales as gas stations and a 3% decline at department stores driving spending lower.

JPMorgan, the country’s largest bank by assets, saw shares rise as much as 5% after reporting top- and bottom-line results that surged from the prior year.

Deposits, which will be closely tracked by investors this quarter following the failure of three US banks in March, rose 1.5% over the quarter at JPMorgan. Compared to the same period last year, however, deposits fell 7%.

In the company’s earnings release, CEO Jamie Dimon said, “the U.S. economy continues to be on generally healthy footings—consumers are still spending and have strong balance sheets, and businesses are in good shape. However, the storm clouds that we have been monitoring for the past year remain on the horizon, and the banking industry turmoil adds to these risks.”

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, arrives for the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing titled Annual Oversight of the Nations Largest Banks, in Hart Building on Thursday, September 22, 2022. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Wells Fargo also reported top- and bottom-line results that rose against the prior year, with revenues topping $20.7 billion in the first quarter.

Consumer deposits fell 5% from the prior year while commercial banking deposits were off 15% from the first quarter of 2022. Wells Fargo reported its loans extended to commercial clients rose 15% from the same period last year.

Story continues

Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf said in a release, “We are glad to have been in a strong position to help support the U.S. financial system during the recent events that impacted the banking industry.”

Elsewhere on the earnings side, BlackRock’s (BLK) results showed the impact last year’s market turmoil has had on investors as the firm’s average assets under management dipped below $9 trillion during the first quarter, down from $9.7 trillion in the same quarter last year. Revenue at the asset management giant also fell 10% from lsat year to $4.24 billion.

“BlackRock is a source of both stability and optimism for clients,” CEO Larry Fink said in a release. “We are helping clients navigate volatility and embed resiliency in their portfolios, while also providing insights on the longterm opportunities to be had in today’s markets.”

Elsewhere on the earnings calendar, shares of UnitedHealthcare (UNH) were lower in early trading after the company reported results that topped estimates and raised its 2023 full-year outlook.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance