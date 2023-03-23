Stocks open higher after Fed signals rate hikes nearing end

Stocks opened higher Thursday morning after the Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled its rate hiking campaign may be nearing an end amid concerns about stability in the global banking system.

Shortly after the opening bell on Thursday, the S&P 500 (^GSPC) was up 0.9%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) higher by 0.6%, and the technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led the way, rising as much as 1.3%.

Other major assets on the move on Thursday included WTI crude oil, off 0.6% to trade near $70.50 a barrel. Crude oil slumped to its lowest level in nearly two years earlier this week amid worries over global demand and a rally in the dollar.

The 10-year Treasury yield was little-changed early Thursday, down about one basis point to trade near 3.49% after yields moved lower on Wednesday following the Fed’s latest economic forecasts suggested rate hikes are closer to ending than previously expected.

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell arrives for a news conference after the Fed raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point following a two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) on interest rate policy in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2023. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Away from the index-level reaction to Wednesday’s Fed news, several big tickers related to the crypto industry were on the move after news since Wednesday’s close.

Coinbase (COIN) stock was down as much as 16% in early trade on Thursday after the company disclosed late Wednesday it received a Wells Notice from the SEC, which warns companies of pending action from the regulator.

Shares of Block (SQ), the payments company formerly known as Square, were also down big early Thursday, falling as much as 18% after short-seller Hindenburg Research released a new report on the company which alleged up to 75% of the company’s accounts were in some form fraudulent or second accounts from existing users.

Click here for the latest stock market news and in-depth analysis, including events that move stocks

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance