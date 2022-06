Robinhood stock was falling Monday morning after getting downgraded at Goldman Sachs.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images





The stock market continues to bounce back following the S&P 500’s best day since 2020. Here are stocks making moves Monday morning:

Bed Bath & Beyond



(BBBY) has dipped 0.9% after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at B. Riley.

Coinbase Global



(ticker: COIN) has fallen 5.1% in premarket trading after the cryptocurrency exchange was downgraded to Sell from Neutral at

Goldman Sachs

,

Bloomberg reported.