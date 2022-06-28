Stocks on the Move: Snowflake, eBay, Qualcomm, Riot Blockchain

eBay stock was falling after an analyst downgrade.

The stock market was trying to put Monday’s small loss behind it, with



S&P 500

futures up 0.6% Tuesday morning. Here are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading.

Bank stocks gained as some of Wall Street’s biggest players announced they would raise their dividends following an annual stress test from the Fed.

Goldman Sachs



(ticker: GS),

Bank of America



(BAC), and

Wells Fargo



(WFC) have gained 1% in premarket trading, while

Morgan Stanley



(MS) has risen 3.5%.