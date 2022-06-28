Stocks on the Move: Snowflake, eBay, Qualcomm, Riot Blockchain

Text size
The stock market was trying to put Monday’s small loss behind it, with
S&P 500
futures up 0.6% Tuesday morning. Here are some of the stocks making moves in premarket trading.
Bank stocks gained as some of Wall Street’s biggest players announced they would raise their dividends following an annual stress test from the Fed.
Goldman Sachs
(ticker: GS),
Bank of America
(BAC), and
Wells Fargo
(WFC) have gained 1% in premarket trading, while
Morgan Stanley
(MS) has risen 3.5%.
Boston Beer
(SAM) has declined 2.4% after getting cut to Sell from Neutral at Goldman Sachs.
Molson Coors Beverage
(TAP) has risen 1.4% after getting upgraded to Neutral from Sell.
eBay
(EBAY has fallen 2.4% after getting cut to Neutral from Buy at UBS.
Novo Nordisk
(NVO) has fallen 2.4% after getting cut to Sell from Neutral at UBS.
Qualcomm (QCOM) has advanced 1.4% after getting added to BofA’s U.S. 1 List.
Riot Blockchain
(RIOT has gained 4.9% after getting upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Compass Point.
After a 14% rally on Monday,
Robinhood Markets
(HOOD) has dropped nearly 4% in premarket trading. Shares in the online broker declined after Sam Bankman-Fried said his cryptocurrency exchange FTX wasn’t in talks to buy the group, contrary to a news report Monday.
Snowflake
(SNOW) has gained 3% in the premarket after shares in the cloud-based data warehousing company were upgraded to Buy from Hold at Jefferies.
Chinese travel stocks soared after the country moved to slash quarantine times in half for visitors to the country.
Trip.com Group
(TCOM) jumped 16% in U.S. premarket trading, while
Tuniu
(TOUR) soared 35%.
Wynn Resorts
(WYNN) and
Las Vegas Sands
(LVS), which operate casinos in Macau, have risen 6.5% and 6% respectively.
Write to Ben Levisohn at